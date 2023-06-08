In evidence to sexual assault trial, McGrail points to ‘contradictions’ in complainant’s ‘delusional fantasy’
Former police Commissioner Ian McGrail said the allegation that he sexually assaulted a junior female officer in 2018 was “a delusional fantasy” concocted by the complainant, as he robustly denied the accusation and pointed to gaps and “contradictions” in her account. In evidence to the Magistrates Court during the fourth day of his trial, Mr...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here