Wed 21st Dec, 2022

In exchange on housing, a clue from CM on election timing

By Brian Reyes
21st December 2022

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo gave a strong hint on Tuesday that he will not call a general election until late in 2023, despite speculation he might go to the polls earlier in the year. The clue was dropped during an exchange on housing with GSD MP Damon Bossino, who had pressed Housing Minister Steven Linares...

