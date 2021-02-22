In letter to Cross-frontier Group, Spain underlines ‘firm commitment’ to UK/EU treaty on Gib
The Spanish Government has confirmed its “firm commitment” to help secure a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar’s future relationship with the bloc. The message was contained in a letter to the Cross-frontier Group from Ivan Redondo, the chief of staff in the office of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The group had written to the Prime...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here