Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Brexit

In letter to Cross-frontier Group, Spain underlines ‘firm commitment’ to UK/EU treaty on Gib

Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
22nd February 2021

The Spanish Government has confirmed its “firm commitment” to help secure a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar’s future relationship with the bloc. The message was contained in a letter to the Cross-frontier Group from Ivan Redondo, the chief of staff in the office of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The group had written to the Prime...

