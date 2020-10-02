In low key ceremony, Chief Justice reflects on McGrail public inquiry and court resources
Chief Justice Anthony Dudley on Friday described as “disconcerting” the decision to appoint a UK judge to lead the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the early retirement of former police Commissioner Ian McGrail. Speaking at a low-key ceremony to mark the opening of the legal year, Mr Justice Dudley said that even if unintended, observers...
