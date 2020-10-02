Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

In low key ceremony, Chief Justice reflects on McGrail public inquiry and court resources

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, is pictured leaving the Supreme Court on Friday together with the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, and other guests who attended a low-key ceremonial opening of the legal year. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
2nd October 2020

Chief Justice Anthony Dudley on Friday described as “disconcerting” the decision to appoint a UK judge to lead the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the early retirement of former police Commissioner Ian McGrail. Speaking at a low-key ceremony to mark the opening of the legal year, Mr Justice Dudley said that even if unintended, observers...

