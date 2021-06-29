Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

In Madrid speech, CM to highlight dialogue and respect as key to good relations

The UK-Gibraltar Readiness Non-Negotiated Outcome Board met in Gibraltar for the first time on Monday morning. The role of the board is to coordinate preparations between the UK and Gibraltar governments in the event that a treaty cannot be negotiated.

By Brian Reyes
29th June 2021

Dialogue and mutual respect are the key to good relations between Gibraltar and Spain, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo is expected to tell guests at a breakfast briefing in Madrid this morning. Speaking to the prestigious Club Siglo XXI, Mr Picardo will outline how Gibraltar, the UK and Spain sought opportunity in the challenges of Brexit...

