In Madrid speech, CM to highlight dialogue and respect as key to good relations
Dialogue and mutual respect are the key to good relations between Gibraltar and Spain, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo is expected to tell guests at a breakfast briefing in Madrid this morning. Speaking to the prestigious Club Siglo XXI, Mr Picardo will outline how Gibraltar, the UK and Spain sought opportunity in the challenges of Brexit...
