Fri 14th Apr, 2023

In Magistrates Court, former Commissioner of Police denies sexual assault charge

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
14th April 2023

The former Commissioner of Police, Ian McGrail, pleaded not guilty to one charge of sexual assault on Friday morning during a brief hearing in the Magistrates’ Court. Mr McGrail, 56, faces one charge of sexual assault relating to an alleged incident in 2018 involving a female police officer while he was serving as Commissioner of...

