Thu 23rd May, 2024

Brexit

In parliamentary response, Spain sheds light on thorny treaty issue

By Brian Reyes
23rd May 2024

The Spanish Government has explained in stark detail how it believes Schengen controls in Gibraltar should operate if a treaty is agreed, putting a spotlight on one of the gaps that still needs to be bridged if a deal is to be reached. In response to a question from the Partido Popular in the Spanish...

