In parliamentary response, Spain sheds light on thorny treaty issue
The Spanish Government has explained in stark detail how it believes Schengen controls in Gibraltar should operate if a treaty is agreed, putting a spotlight on one of the gaps that still needs to be bridged if a deal is to be reached. In response to a question from the Partido Popular in the Spanish...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here