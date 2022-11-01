Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

In speech to ‘City slickers and banking supremos’, CM signals hopes for strong and stable post-Brexit relationship with Spain and EU

Pics by Johnny Bugeja in London

By Brian Reyes
1st November 2022

By Brian Reyes in London Gibraltar hopes for a stable and mature future relationship with Spain and the EU that will act as “a lightning rod” for investment in the Rock and the surrounding region, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told a packed event at the Guildhall on Monday. Mr Picardo unsurprisingly offered no detail on...

