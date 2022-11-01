In speech to ‘City slickers and banking supremos’, CM signals hopes for strong and stable post-Brexit relationship with Spain and EU
By Brian Reyes in London Gibraltar hopes for a stable and mature future relationship with Spain and the EU that will act as “a lightning rod” for investment in the Rock and the surrounding region, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told a packed event at the Guildhall on Monday. Mr Picardo unsurprisingly offered no detail on...
