Fri 3rd Feb, 2023

In Supreme Court, a ceremony for Gibraltar’s first King’s Counsel appointed during reign of Charles III

Louis Triay, KC, the longest-practising silk in Gibraltar, alongside Jamie Trinidad, KC. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
3rd February 2023

The Supreme Court was the venue on Thursday for the appointment ceremony of Gibraltar’s first King’s Counsel appointed during the reign of King Charles III. Donning the distinctive KC’s wig and silk gown for the first time, Jamie Trinidad, a barrister and academic who specialises in public international law, took his place at the court’s...

