In the late 1800s A. Beanland publishes one of the first books of Rock photographs
Abraham Beanland was a keen photographer. I wonder if he realised when taking photographs of old Gibraltar in the late 1880s that in reality what he was doing was documenting history for future generations. When I told Malcolm Beanland I wanted to feature some of the early material still available and the photographs from an...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here