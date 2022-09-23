In UN speech, Sanchez again signals hopes for UK/EU agreement on Gibraltar
Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, repeated before the international community his government’s wish to develop “an area of social and economic prosperity” covering Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar. Mr Sanchez made the reference on Thursday during his annual address to the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, in which he also...
