Thu 17th Oct, 2024

Increase in hospital fees for non-entitled patients

Photo by Johnny Bugeja,

By Chronicle Staff
17th October 2024

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has today announced an increase in hospital fees for non-entitled patients, bringing Gibraltar’s fees closer to other comparable hospitals and increasing revenue for the GHA, the Government stated.

The new fee structure applies exclusively to non-entitled patients and does not affect resident Gibraltarians in any way.

Entitled residents will continue to receive the same services without any changes or additional costs.

The decision the Government said in a statement comes as part of an ongoing effort to ensure the sustainability of our healthcare system and reduce the financial burden on taxpayers without affecting any services.

Historically, the GHA’s fees for non-entitled patients have been significantly lower than those charged by hospitals elsewhere, said the statement.

This disparity has led to a pattern where individuals have sought treatment in Gibraltar to take advantage of the lower costs, resulting in a significant financial burden on the GHA and, ultimately, the taxpayer, the statement added.

The revised fees will now reflect more accurately the true cost of providing medical care and will deter misuse of the system by those seeking to exploit the previous low rates.

“This adjustment was necessary to ensure that Gibraltar is not being unfairly targeted due to our low fees,” said Ms Arias-Vasquez.

“The increase in fees for non-entitled patients will bring us closer to other hospitals and will, in turn, protect the services we provide to our community.”

“It is essential that our resources are used appropriately and that those who are not entitled contribute their fair share.”

