Incredibly researched, ‘the Crucible’
by Richard Cartwright I can’t even begin to imagine the hours spent researching what’s contained within The Crucible’s pages. For starters it’s amazing to learn how much happened in just 13 months from 1947/8, incredible. It certainly was the ‘Year that Shaped the Modern World’. A pretty much ‘full house’ sat in awe in the...
