Tue 8th Oct, 2019

‘Independent thinker’ Vasquez launches election manifesto

By Cristina Cavilla
7th October 2019

Independent electoral candidate Robert Vasquez yesterday launched his manifesto as he called on voters to split their vote and get him into Parliament.
Mr Vasquez launched his manifesto in Casemates Square yesterday with a simple pitch: “Voters do not have to block vote.”
“Gibraltar needs an independent voice in Parliament with no fear and no party agenda,” he said, adding that he believes Gibraltar’s democracy suffers without such a voice.
Mr Vasquez’ key pledges include improving democracy, alongside taking measures to prevent and investigate corruption, abuses of public office and cronyism.
But his manifesto also covers issues such as Brexit, housing, health, care, social services, the environment, transport and parking, employment, culture and sport, among other issues.

