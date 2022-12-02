Innovative ‘grey water’ recycling system planned for elderly care home
A locally-based company will provide greywater recycling to the elderly care home that is under construction in the Rooke site. AMA Services, an engineering company that handles mechanical and electrical services for buildings, told the Chronicle a greywater recycling system called a Hydraloop would be installed in April next year. The company hopes it will...
