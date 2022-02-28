Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Inspiring women share their stories in new book

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
28th February 2022

Some 22 inspiring women have shared their stories and lessons to success in a new book which is set to be launched tomorrow. For Gibrael Chairwomen Ayelet Mamo Shay, the book ‘The Ladies that Rock the Rock’ is borne of her want to empower women, counter chauvinism she has dealt with personally, and uphold positive...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

As Russia invades Ukraine, a phone rings in Gibraltar

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

Another vigil for Ukraine

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

Court to hear legal bid to quash ‘unlawful killing’ verdict in fatal collision inquest

Mon 28th Feb, 2022

Local News

New property register launched today, with obligations on all residents

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
A Gibraltarian voice as volleyball’s ruling body takes measures over Ukraine crisis

28th February 2022

Local News
RGP’s women safety survey highlights overall positive response, but areas of concern too

28th February 2022

Local News
Court to hear legal bid to quash ‘unlawful killing’ verdict in fatal collision inquest

28th February 2022

Sports
Galligan Rolls Back the Years

28th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022