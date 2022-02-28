Inspiring women share their stories in new book
Some 22 inspiring women have shared their stories and lessons to success in a new book which is set to be launched tomorrow. For Gibrael Chairwomen Ayelet Mamo Shay, the book ‘The Ladies that Rock the Rock’ is borne of her want to empower women, counter chauvinism she has dealt with personally, and uphold positive...
