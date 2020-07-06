Interclub racing in Algeciras last Saturday

Saturday 4th July, the first Interclub regatta after the lock down was held from Algeciras. RGYC boats performed extremely well in this event. in ORC1 Nick Cruz's Upoars was 2nd, in ORC2 Few Oil skippered by Charlie Stagnetto was 2nd, Tanjoui was 3rd and Lily was 5th, in ORC3 Jimmy Coelho's Carol May was 12th...