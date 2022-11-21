Interclubs del Estrecho 2022 Championships for cruiser yacht



On Saturday 19th November the last regatta of the season was held in a blustery westerly wind conditions in the waters around Ceuta hosted by the Real Club Nautico CAS. The course was sailing around the Ceuta peninsula over a distance of six nautical miles with great fluctuations in wind speed and direction.

In the ORC1/ORC2 class Altarik IV skippered by Jose Luis Paez Navarro from the Club Nautico Saladillo from Algeciras was once again the winner followed by Kuoko from the Club Maritimo Linense from La Linea, Kea from Real Club Nautico Algeciras and in fourth place was Tanjaoui skippered by Ernest Felipes from the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club.

In the ORC3 class Flamenco from the Real Club Nautico Algeciras was first followed by Phoenix from the Club Maritimo Linense from La Linea with Engima from the Real Club Nautico Algeciras in third place.

In the “Reducida” Class (maximum of three crew) two boats from Ceuta that normally race in the top division joined in took the top two places. Ceuta Si was first with Noticia Dos - Estrella Damm in second, Senador from the Real Club De La Linea was third with Titicaca from the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club in fourth place.

So after a ten race season with two discards the overall results are as follows;

ORC1/ORC2 (23 boats)

1st Altarik IV Club Nautico Saladillo from Algeciras 8 points

2nd Kuoko Club Maritimo Linense 23 points

3rd Kea Real Club Nautico Algeciras 30 points

4th Tanjaoui Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club 39 points

14th Upoars Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club 130 points

15th Lily Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club 148 points



ORC3 (11 boats) Winner decided on last race with a win by Flamenco



1st Flamenco Real Club Nautico Algeciras 15 points

2nd Phoenix Club Maritimo Linense 15 points

3rd Engima Real Club Nautico Algeciras 17 points



Reducida (16 boats)

1st Senador Real Club De La Linea 9 points

2nd Titicaca Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club 21 points

3rd Quibi Club Maritimo Linense 29 points



This event is sponsored by Sportsasco from La Linea and Puerto Bahia de Algeciras and supported by other companies including the GSLA (Gibraltar Sports & Leisure Authority), Gibraltar Port Authority, Ocean Village & Marina Bay Marinas and the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club.

