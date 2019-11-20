Interfaith Week at the Mayor’s Parlour

Mayor John Gonçalves celebrated Interfaith Week by inviting members of the different religions in Gibraltar to attend a meeting held at the Mayor’s Parlour.

A number of issues were discussed during the meeting and the Mayor would like to see this continue throughout the year.

“It was agreed by all religions involved that in Gibraltar we all have respect for one another and our religions, and this should continue,” the Mayor’s Office said in a statement.

“It was also agreed that we should ensure the younger generations also learn to respect one another.”

Any religious denominations who were unable to attend this year’s meeting and would like to be included for next year should contact the Office of the Mayor for further information.