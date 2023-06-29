International Ju jitsu masters team from Bushido Great Britain visited Gibraltar

Friday to Sunday international Ju jitsu masters team from Bushido Great Britain associations and the British Ju Jitsu Association governing body founder members attended Bushido Gibraltar 30th anniversary celebrations 1993-2023, giving out Master Ju Jitsu Special Awards to students and courses throughout the three days.

Among the visiting team were

Professor James Pape founder member of the Bushido Ju Jitsu Academy International of Great Britain, and founder member of the British Ju Jitsu Association Great Britain Governing Body.

Professor Paul Geoghegan 10th Dan 10th Dan founder member of the Bushiod Ju Jitsu Academy International of Great Britain and found member of the British Ju Jitsu Association Great Britain Governing Body.

Professor Kenneth Blundell 10th Dan lowlands Ju Jitsu

Also visiting were Sensei Andy Walker 5th dan (2nd from left) – Founder Member of Bushido Ju Jitsu Academy International Poole Dorset Great Britain, Martial Arts and Fitness Association Great Britain Dorset Poole, Sensei Karen Nutell 2st Dan Ju Jitsu Ladies Self Defense and fitness instructor at Poole Ju Jitsu Association and Sensei Andrea 1st Dan Ju Jitsu student of Professor Kenny Blundell Lowlands Ju Jitsu Great Britain.

The following students were selected during the three days of Ju Jitsu official courses conducted by the British team of internationally recognised professionals ‘best of the best’ Ju Jitsu in today’s market of Great Britain.

On Saturday awards were handed out to Junior students Aisha, Anya and Imran, also in a separate category to Keira, Olivia and Yarah.

In the adult section Tyrene Peliza, Akim Kopriva and Kierianne Falero received awards.

The three day visit highlighted the long journey Bushido Gibraltar has undertaken during the past three decades in which numerous well known names have walked through its doors, opening too other avenues within martial arts and acting as a grassroot stepping stone for many in the field.