Interpol confirms Moroccan teenager’s Schengen visa was forged, court hears
Interpol has confirmed that a Schengen visa used by a Moroccan teenager to enter Gibraltar via ferry was forged, with the juvenile only detected after he was refused entry into Spain by Spanish border guards, the Juvenile Court heard on Friday. The 16-year-old faces two charges of being a non-Gibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a...
