Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Introductory presentation delivered to recent entrants of the Public Service

By Chronicle Staff
26th May 2023

An Introduction to the Civil Service presentation has been delivered to the most recent entrants of the public service at the University of Gibraltar this week.

Approximately 220 members currently occupying AA or GDC Grade 1 roles within the Public Service have attended the presentation over the course of two days. The purpose of the introduction was to give the individuals attending a better understanding of how the Civil Service works and provide them with a general overview and insight into the services available to them within the Public Service.

The presentation was delivered by a number of senior members within the Public Service covering a variety of topics such as Well-being at the Workplace, Training and General Orders, Accounting Good Practices and IT and LD Cyber Security.

The intention is to follow up this successful introductory presentation with further refresher presentations providing other grades within the Public Service with important information relevant to their roles within the upcoming months.

Most Read

Local News

Calentita food festival to return this year

Thu 25th May, 2023

Brexit

Chronology of any UK/EU treaty announcement ‘not yet agreed’ - CM

Thu 25th May, 2023

Local News

Brothers jailed for Waterport road assault

Wed 24th May, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Former Deputy Governor engaged to advise on civil service reform, raising heated exchange in Parliament

Thu 25th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Customs recovers two tonnes of cannabis worth £9m off east side

26th May 2023

Local News
Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary: Year 6 Eco-Warriors “Poop Bags”

26th May 2023

Local News
Gib’s position on self-determination ‘will never change’ - Bossano

25th May 2023

Local News
Former Deputy Governor engaged to advise on civil service reform, raising heated exchange in Parliament

25th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023