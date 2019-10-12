Investiture ceremony at The Convent
The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, yesterday hosted an investiture ceremony at The Convent where he presented five honours to local recipients. Receiving an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to healthcare in Gibraltar was Dr Rene Beguelin and receiving a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to...
