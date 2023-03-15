IPA Andalucia’s first visit to Gibraltar

Members of Andalucia’s International Police Association (IPA) met their Gibraltar counterparts for the first time at the Rock’s IPA Headquarters last Saturday.

The event brough eight directors of various IPA branches including Cadiz, Marbella, Huelva, Cordoba and Sevilla together. They all enjoyed a guided tour of Gibraltar which included a visit to the Great Siege Tunnels and Europa Point.

“They had a fantastic time. It’s all about strengthening bonds and friendships amongst police forces,” Police Constable Ben Bentley, who is the IPA Gibraltar Section President.

During a meeting at the IPA Gibraltar HQ chaired by Mr Bentley and the President of IPA Andalucía Pablo Barbecho, they agreed to strengthen relationships and communications between the two associations.