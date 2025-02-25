IPA holds first Western Europe meeting in Gibraltar

Representatives of the International Police Association (IPA) recently met for the first time in Gibraltar.

Police officers from 10 Western European countries, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, San Marino, Monaco, Gibraltar, the UK and Switzerland, strengthened their cooperation for a safer Europe.

“Cooperation in all areas is the overall aim of the IPA, a friendship organisation founded 75 years ago in the UK,” said a statement from IPA.

“Today, the IPA is represented in 69 countries and has more than 360,000 members worldwide.”

The Western Europe Regional Group discussed, among other things, professional and social cooperation between forces and joint activities.

Ben Bentloi, President of IPA-Gibraltar and serving officer of Gibraltar Police, welcomed the participants and thanked in particular the Gibraltar Tourist Board for its support and commitment to the promotion of tourist sports.

Oliver Hoffmann, Vice President of the International Board of IPA, said "through our cooperation we have been able to make Europe a little safer".

The next meeting of this group will probably take place next year in San Marino.