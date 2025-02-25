Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

IPA holds first Western Europe meeting in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
24th February 2025

Representatives of the International Police Association (IPA) recently met for the first time in Gibraltar.

Police officers from 10 Western European countries, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, San Marino, Monaco, Gibraltar, the UK and Switzerland, strengthened their cooperation for a safer Europe.

“Cooperation in all areas is the overall aim of the IPA, a friendship organisation founded 75 years ago in the UK,” said a statement from IPA.

“Today, the IPA is represented in 69 countries and has more than 360,000 members worldwide.”

The Western Europe Regional Group discussed, among other things, professional and social cooperation between forces and joint activities.

Ben Bentloi, President of IPA-Gibraltar and serving officer of Gibraltar Police, welcomed the participants and thanked in particular the Gibraltar Tourist Board for its support and commitment to the promotion of tourist sports.

Oliver Hoffmann, Vice President of the International Board of IPA, said "through our cooperation we have been able to make Europe a little safer".

The next meeting of this group will probably take place next year in San Marino.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Port Authority announces three promotions

Mon 24th Feb, 2025

Local News

Border returns to uneasy normality after passport stamps unilaterally introduced, albeit briefly

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Local News

DPC clears Road to the Lines project, with modifications

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Features

Survivor Sean Reyes shares his journey after cardiac arrest and strokes: ‘I'm living my second life’

Wed 19th Feb, 2025

Brexit

Gibraltar ready to reciprocate amid confusing reports border controls may be tightened

Mon 17th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt files plans to enhance Moorish Castle visitor experience

24th February 2025

Local News
Nesting season 2025

24th February 2025

Local News
VE Day Heritage weekend set for May 2025

24th February 2025

Local News
Women’s Mentorship Programme induction sessions

24th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025