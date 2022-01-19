Iranian man sparks security alert after taking wrong turn onto airfield

A 60-year old Iranian man sparked a security alert early Tuesday morning after he drove his Spanish-registered car onto the airfield near to the civil aviation apron.

The man, who the Chronicle understands is resident in Spain, was intercepted by officers of the Gibraltar Defence Police and arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

But after extensive checks, investigators established he had simply taken a wrong turn.

“We can confirm an individual was arrested yesterday at Gibraltar airfield,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence told the Chronicle.

“Having made enquiries, it became obvious the person made an innocent mistake in entering the airfield and was released with a police caution.”