Ironman - Gibraltar triathletes complete Marrakech 70.3
Five Gibraltarian triathletes completed the gruelling Marrakech 70.3 Ironman on Sunday adding to the list of locals now completing Ironman events internationally. Chris Walker, Robert Matto, Mathew Borg, Charles Harrison and Mark Chicon took on the gruelling Marrakech 70.3. Marrakech became the first city of the Maghreb to host an IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon, with competitors...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here