Island Games 2019 raised £4.9m in revenue for Gibraltar
The Gibraltar 2019 International Island Games generated economic activity estimated at £4.9m for local businesses, Chairwoman Linda Alvarez said during her GibTalks speech over the weekend. The sum is the estimated revenue earned by businesses such as hotels, restaurants and shops throughout the Games held in July last year. Ms Alvarez announced the figure as she detailed the history of...
