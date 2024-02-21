Isthmus exhibition, a cultural exchange with Tangier, at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery
The Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery is filled with the artworks of three of the top artists in Morocco, Abdelkrim Ouazzani, Ilias Selfati and Mohamed Benyaich, as part of ‘Isthmus: an art from across the Strait’ exhibition. The exhibition was opened on Monday evening by the Minister for Culture Christian Santos, with two of the artists present,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here