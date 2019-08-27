Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

It ends in fun and games

By Stephen Ignacio
27th August 2019

Minister for Sports Steven Linares might have had to make a quick exit from the hockey training pitch alongside GSLA CEO Reagan Lima, but it was only so that he would not get drenched. Everyone was a target, everyone was having fun as children joined summer sports leaders in what has become a traditional fun water day ending to the GSLA’s Summer Sports Programme.
Over 300 children were estimated to have participated during the 20th anniversary edition of this annual event. Figures were yet to be collated. As the programme organiser Michelle Turner explained children had been attending regularly to the activities which started after the Island Games. The children encouraged to go across all the different fields including the cultural events.
The programme continued to gain momentum through the summer even though it had seen a delayed start due to the logistical problems created by the Island Games at the start of the summer.
Mr Linares’s quick exit was to see him greeted by comments from a member of the public who exclaimed “what Gibraltar offers is amazing, it is unqiue.”
The sports minister who was still smiling from having seen sports leaders and even Ms Turner drenched by members of her team and children broadened his smile. “I totally agree. It should be appreciated and not taken for granted,” he said to the Chronicle as he reacted to the lady’s comments.
Mr Linares highlighted that the sports programme was aiding beyond the actual activities which were seen throughout the summer. “Many children,” he said, “later on get to use the skills they learn in society. It will help them with their work and dealing with things socially. This is not about numbers, its about the social aspect. And they will take this skills forward with them.”
“Children will become volunteers and even leaders in this programme” he exclaimed as he highlighted how the GSLA CEO had himself once been a volunteer.
See our Print and E-EDITIONS for Image Gallery

Most Read

Local News

Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

UK/Spain News

Iran says it has sold oil from tanker released by Gibraltar

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Local News

Boy sustains cuts after tree topples in strong winds

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Local News

Police rescue two men with severe hypothermia in Strait of Gibraltar

Sun 25th Aug, 2019

Local News

Man convicted of child rape

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
It ends in fun and games

27th August 2019

Sports
Manchester 62 and Lions tested St Joseph’s and Bruno Magpie’s resolve

26th August 2019

Sports
Support given to look at launching Paralympics

26th August 2019

Sports
Going for Gold – Government looking at developing local potential

26th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019