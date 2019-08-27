It ends in fun and games

Minister for Sports Steven Linares might have had to make a quick exit from the hockey training pitch alongside GSLA CEO Reagan Lima, but it was only so that he would not get drenched. Everyone was a target, everyone was having fun as children joined summer sports leaders in what has become a traditional fun water day ending to the GSLA’s Summer Sports Programme.

Over 300 children were estimated to have participated during the 20th anniversary edition of this annual event. Figures were yet to be collated. As the programme organiser Michelle Turner explained children had been attending regularly to the activities which started after the Island Games. The children encouraged to go across all the different fields including the cultural events.

The programme continued to gain momentum through the summer even though it had seen a delayed start due to the logistical problems created by the Island Games at the start of the summer.

Mr Linares’s quick exit was to see him greeted by comments from a member of the public who exclaimed “what Gibraltar offers is amazing, it is unqiue.”

The sports minister who was still smiling from having seen sports leaders and even Ms Turner drenched by members of her team and children broadened his smile. “I totally agree. It should be appreciated and not taken for granted,” he said to the Chronicle as he reacted to the lady’s comments.

Mr Linares highlighted that the sports programme was aiding beyond the actual activities which were seen throughout the summer. “Many children,” he said, “later on get to use the skills they learn in society. It will help them with their work and dealing with things socially. This is not about numbers, its about the social aspect. And they will take this skills forward with them.”

“Children will become volunteers and even leaders in this programme” he exclaimed as he highlighted how the GSLA CEO had himself once been a volunteer.

