It’s a matter of pride, not prejudice

Imagine Elizabeth Bennet, the fiercely principled heroine of Pride and Prejudice, strolling through the streets of Gibraltar. Picture her pausing for a moment, only to watch a seemingly endless cascade of discarded cigarette stubs littering the ground. Would she hold her tongue and accept this with quiet resignation? Certainly not. Elizabeth, with her unrelenting sense of propriety, would deliver a scathing commentary on such unbecoming behaviour. And perhaps we too, should adopt a fraction of her fiery determination to tackle this unsightly habit.

GROWING UNDERCURRENT OF INDIFFERENCE

Statistics reveal that cigarette stubs account for a staggering 80% of global litter. Gibraltar is far from immune. Outside our hospital, along Main Street, and in front of shops, the remnants of cigarettes collect in grim clusters. It’s akin to attending an Austen-era ball only to find muddy boots tracking across the dance floor. Smokers casually discard their stubs, even when bins stand mere steps away. Why do we tolerate this? And more intriguingly, why do some smokers feel it’s perfectly acceptable? Are we so accustomed to being “looked after” that personal responsibility has become an optional extra?

Jane Austen's characters wouldn't dare leave a trail of negligence for someone else to clean up. Mr. Darcy, for all his early arrogance, would never dream of tipping ash or littering his fine estate. If he did, Elizabeth would certainly set him straight. Could it be that we’ve grown insensitive to the mess, assuming someone else will pick up after us? There’s a world of difference between a Grand Estate and a community smothered by carelessness.

WHAT MAKES A CIGARETTE DIFFERENT?

Here’s a curious thought. Would someone who tosses their cigarette stub onto the ground also think it fine to drop a crisp packet or a dirty nappy in the street? Likely not. Why? Because someone's wrath would surely follow. These items are visible, unmissable, and undeniably objectionable. The difference with cigarette stubs is that they often seem small enough to ignore, as if the size of the offense makes it less impactful. Shouldn’t it be just as socially unacceptable to litter with a cigarette?

Are the shades of Gibraltar to be thus polluted?

On a recent trip to London, I found myself recoiling at the litter lining its streets, wondering whether I’d become blind to such sights back when I lived there. Have we, in Gibraltar, headed down the same careless path? Every morning, I lie awake and hear the sound of street cleaners restoring order, and I send silent gratitude their way. They are our unsung heroes, undoing the damage of the day with quiet efficiency.

But here’s the deeper lesson. Have you seen what happens when cleaning is neglected, like during rubbish collection strikes or in cities far less fortunate? The streets descend into chaos, underscoring just how vital these efforts are to maintaining our quality of life. And yet, the solution begins with each one of us, nipping the issue at the source.

SMOKY CALL TO ACTION

If we want a cleaner, healthier Gibraltar, dare I say we must channel our inner Elizabeth Bennet and demand better of ourselves and those around us. Gibraltar’s thoughtful introduction of bins with built-in cigarette disposals is our chance to shine. Use those bins. Invest in portable stub containers. And if you can’t find either, find creative ways to dispose of your stubs responsibly. A stone urn for ciggy butts might be a little Mr. Collins, but hey, it would work.

To Gibraltar’s leaders, I say bravo for the efforts so far. Please keep rolling out those innovative bins across the city. With collective will, we can spare our drains from clogging, preserve our beaches from contamination, and prevent our oceans from drowning in debris.

FUTURE IN OUR HANDS

Much like the misunderstandings and mishaps of Pride and Prejudice, the issue of cigarette litter is fixable if we recognise its source and take deliberate action. If we become indifferent, turning a blind eye, we’re only setting ourselves up for a poor sequel. But if we act now, each of us playing our part, we can rewrite this narrative and ensure that Gibraltar stays clean, beautiful, and liveable.

After all, what good is a small, picturesque corner of the earth if it becomes buried in the fallout of our indifference? Even Mr. Darcy, with his grand gestures, would agree that pride in one’s surroundings is a matter worth fighting for.