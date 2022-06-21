James Neish appointed new GBC CEO

James Neish has been appointed GBC’s new CEO, with a new, bold vision for the corporation, and will take up the position on October 3.

In a statement, Mr Neish said he hopes to continue to build a GBC that every Gibraltarian will be proud to call their local station.

“In this fast-moving world the role of our local broadcaster remains as vital as ever,” Mr Neish said following his appointment.

“I’m pleased that the GBC board is backing a new, bold vision for the corporation and I look forward to working with old and new colleagues to deliver it for audiences who will always be at the heart of everything we do.”

“I’m thrilled with the opportunity to combine my passion for Gibraltar and broadcasting in this exciting and challenging opportunity. I'm coming home and I can't wait to get to work."

The board of GBC announced the appointment on Tuesday, and GBC’s Chairman, Pepe Caruana, called Mr Neish a standout candidate.

“The board is thrilled to have secured someone of James’s calibre as GBC’s next CEO,” Mr Caruana said.

“James was already an outstanding journalist and broadcasting professional when he left GBC in 2016 and the experience he has gained since, working for well-known broadcasters in the UK, including the BBC and Times Radio, made him the standout candidate for the role.”

“He has a clear vision for the future of GBC which is aligned to the board’s view and the skill sets to bring about change. We look forward with excitement at GBC’s next chapter.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo thanked the Board for their work and welcomed Mr Neish.

“As the National Broadcaster, GBC is an important part of our local community,” Mr Picardo said.

“I am delighted to welcome James Neish back to Gibraltar as our new CEO who returns home having continued working in Broadcasting in London these past years.”

“James will bring his energy, experience and expertise to GBC and I much look forward to working with him for the benefit of our community.”

The recruitment process was led by the board of GBC who appointed a panel consisting of the Chairman and two of its members to consider applications, conduct first and second interviews and report to the board.

A final shortlist of four candidates were invited for a second interview and to present their vision for GBC.