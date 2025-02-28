James Vinet addresses UK Youth Parliament in the House of Commons

James Vinet represented Gibraltar at the UK Youth Parliament in the House of Commons, and delivered an address from the despatch box addressing education, university access, and apprenticeships, alongside representatives from other British Overseas Territories, as part of an initiative led by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to amplify young voices.

Mr Vinet was among ten representatives of the British Overseas Territories invited to participate in the annual gathering by Sir Lindsay. During Friday’s special sitting, he told the House of Commons how equality of access to education is the key to empowerment.

Other participants included representatives from Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Montserrat, Tristan da Cunha, Sovereign Base Areas (SBAs) Akrotiri and Dhekelia (on Cyprus) and Turks and Caicos.

Reflecting on his experience, James Vinet said it was a great honour and a privilege to represent Gibraltar and speak about the importance of Education from the despatch box.

“I’d like to thank HM Government of Gibraltar for this opportunity, and Mr Speaker for extending this opportunity to young people from across the Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies,” he said.

The Speaker of the House addressed the event and said that “From the Pitcairn Islands in the Southern Pacific Ocean to the British Indian Ocean Territory almost 10,000 miles away, the British Overseas Territories (OTs) all have one thing in common – they are British.”

“That is why it is so important we give young people from the OTs a platform on which to speak about the issues that affect them – and for us to hear about them.”

“Being at the sharp end of climate change, a lack of opportunity and limited learning resources were among topics the young representatives raised during the day-long sitting.”

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, said that the Government of Gibraltar is grateful to Sir Lindsay for the unique and exciting opportunities offered to young people from across the Overseas Territories.

“Youth engagement in politics is essential to ensuring that young voices have a say in how we shape our collective future,” he said.