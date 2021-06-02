Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Janice Sampere to be appointed Miss Gibraltar 2021

By Chronicle Staff
2nd June 2021

There will be no Miss Gibraltar pageant this year, and instead Janice Sampere, the 1st Princess elected at the 2019 pageant will be appointed Miss Gibraltar 2021.
The decision was announced by the Miss Gibraltar Office, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.
In a press statement the Miss Gibraltar Office said this was in support of the "Government's financial caution following the economic impact of Covid-19" and the Office will not be holding the Miss Gibraltar 2021 Pageant this year.

To ensure Gibraltar’s representation at Miss World, the Miss Gibraltar Office, will be appointing Janice Sampere as this year’s Miss Gibraltar.
The 2019 pageant was the last held, with the 2020 and 2021 events cancelled due to the pandemic.
Miss Gibraltar 2019, Celine Bolaños, has held the crown for some two years.
Janice will be appointed to carry out the duties and assume full responsibilities as Miss Gibraltar and will represent oGibraltar country at the Miss World Pageant scheduled to take place in December in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
A ceremony will be held shortly at the Mayor's Parlour to crown Janice as Miss Gibraltar 2021.

The three winners of the Miss Gibraltar 2019 pageant, where Celine Bolaños was crowned Miss Gibraltar and Janice Sampere, on her left as 1st Princess. Jyza Balban, far right, won the title of 2nd Princess.

