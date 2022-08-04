Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Jason Fa opens ‘My Life, My Collection’ exhibition

By Nathan Barcio
4th August 2022

An exhibition showcasing a local collector’s elaborate collection of militaria, sports, and music memorabilia is currently on display at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery. ‘My Life, My Collection’ sees Jason Fa’s showcase his different collectables, which began with figurines from when he was as young as he can remember. “It’s got things that I’ve actually played...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

‘Treaty within the coming months’, Daryanani tells UK newspaper

Mon 1st Aug, 2022

Local News

DPC approves Lincoln Football Club sports centre in Europa Road

Thu 4th Aug, 2022

Local News

New Deputy Governor Marc Holland begins appointment

Wed 3rd Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Drafting error means sexual offences committed outside Gibraltar cannot be prosecuted here, Supreme Court says

4th August 2022

Local News
DPC approves Lincoln Football Club sports centre in Europa Road

4th August 2022

Local News
Gibraltarian artist creates stamps marking major scientific achievements for Jersey Post

4th August 2022

Local News
Investigation into ‘complex’ tunnel fire set to follow Technical Services assessments

3rd August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022