Jason Fa opens ‘My Life, My Collection’ exhibition
An exhibition showcasing a local collector’s elaborate collection of militaria, sports, and music memorabilia is currently on display at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery. ‘My Life, My Collection’ sees Jason Fa’s showcase his different collectables, which began with figurines from when he was as young as he can remember. “It’s got things that I’ve actually played...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here