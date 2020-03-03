Jazzy Bonavia takes overall prize in dance festival
Alanna Bonavia performing a Jazz Solo number won the overall prize - the M.O. Productions Bursary Award - in this year’s Gibraltar International Dance Festival. Alanna from the Mediterranean Dance School was one of seven soloists who performed in the final Gala Night last Saturday having won the Adult Jazz Solo section earlier in the...
