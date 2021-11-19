Jeffrey, one of the world’s greatest storytellers at Gibraltar Literature Week
This is a very early edition of Kane and Abel, Lord Jeffrey Archer said to me last Saturday at the John Mackintosh Hall as I handed him my old copy of the book. Having already given his talk and having signed an umpteen number of books by then, I imagined he may have been tired....
