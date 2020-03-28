Jenna Lopez wins Spring Logo competition
Jenna Lopez has scooped the top prize in the Spring Logo competition, Gibraltar Cultural Services announced yesterday.
The Spring Festival will not be held this year due to the coronavirus, but GCS said it was important to recognise the efforts of those who took part.
With 418 entries and the high standards received, the panel decided to grant a further nine highly commended awards as follows:
Sarah Devincenzi, Adult Entry
Nissrine Tadrhi, Westside School
Stella Bosano, Westside School
Amanda Torres, Bishop Fitzgerald School
Emilia Astesiano Soler, Bishop Fitzgerald School
Sofia Vallejo, St Anne’s Middle School
Kate Piñer, St Bernard’s Middle School
Brooke Gaiviso, St Joseph’s Middle School
Eve Rodriguez, St Joseph’s Middle School
GCS thanked all participants, educational establishments and their teachers for their support.