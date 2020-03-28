Jenna Lopez wins Spring Logo competition

Jenna Lopez has scooped the top prize in the Spring Logo competition, Gibraltar Cultural Services announced yesterday.

The Spring Festival will not be held this year due to the coronavirus, but GCS said it was important to recognise the efforts of those who took part.

With 418 entries and the high standards received, the panel decided to grant a further nine highly commended awards as follows:

Sarah Devincenzi, Adult Entry

Nissrine Tadrhi, Westside School

Stella Bosano, Westside School

Amanda Torres, Bishop Fitzgerald School

Emilia Astesiano Soler, Bishop Fitzgerald School

Sofia Vallejo, St Anne’s Middle School

Kate Piñer, St Bernard’s Middle School

Brooke Gaiviso, St Joseph’s Middle School

Eve Rodriguez, St Joseph’s Middle School

GCS thanked all participants, educational establishments and their teachers for their support.