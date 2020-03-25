Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Jessy Franco Picks up GBC Sports Individual of the Year Award

By Stephen Ignacio
24th March 2020

Gibraltar's Summer Games double sprint gold medalist and national record holder Jessy Franco claimed a much deserved Senior Sports Individual award this year. The young athlete who has taken the athletics scene by storm this past couple of years breaking the 100m 11 second barrier and getting two gold medals in last years Summer Games...

