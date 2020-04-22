Jetstream acoustic set part of culture in the home series
by Alice Mascarenhas The first acoustic concert by local group Jetstream will today form part of the Culture in the Home programme by Gibraltar Cultural Services on line. ‘Jetstream Live at St Michael’s Cave’ was their first acoustic gig also came with the pressure of supporting Elaine Paige during the 50th anniversary edition Miss Gibraltar...
