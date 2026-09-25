Jim Crone’s ‘Hearts and Minds’ photo wins the Annual Competitive Exhibition

Jim Crone’s black-and-white photograph, Hearts and Minds, has won the overall prize at the Gibraltar Photographic Society’s Annual Competitive Exhibition.

The image, which shows an armed soldier looking at a child who stares back defiantly, earned Crone the Harper Trophy.

Rina Devine won the Perera Shield for Most Original Photograph with I am whatever your eyes see, while Tessa Risso-Restano received the Joan Wakelin Cup for The Human Condition with Growing under the smoke of progress.

Mr Crone’s Hearts and Minds also took first place in the Monochrome Individual Prints section, with his Explosive Nature Highly Commended.

Other category winners included Paul Lawford, who won the Momy Levy Cup for Monochrome Sets of 3 Prints with 911 Turbo S – Rear, Front, Side.

Maurice Gache won the Crown Resources Shield for Beginners Individual Prints with Glass tubes experiment, while Ronald Pincho won the Omniphoto Trophy for Beginners Sets of 3 Prints with Blue Tit; Monarch Butterfly, The Hoopoe.

Sergio Vitale won the Crown Resources Cup for Colour Individual Prints with Who is looking at who?, while Leslie Linares took the Alwani Cup for Colour Sets of 3 Prints with Dusk 1, 2, 3.

Rafa Millan won the Restsso Shield for Digital Images with Sunflower.

The exhibition also recognised Highly Commended entries across the various categories.

A full coverage of the Annual Competitive Exhibition will be published in the Chronicle in coming days.