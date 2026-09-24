Magistrate rejects Crown bid to remove Briton convicted under Terrorism Act
A landmark application by the Crown to have a British man removed from Gibraltar for what the Stipendiary Magistrate described as a minor offence under the Terrorism Act was dismissed by the court on Thursday. British national Anthony Farrell, 66, was convicted earlier this year under the Terrorism Act for a displaying a statement that...
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