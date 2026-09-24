Access to Spanish-European vehicle databases sought to recover unpaid foreign fines

The lack of access into Spanish-European vehicle databases has meant that non-payments of fixed penalty notices has remained historically outstanding, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, told Parliament as he detailed that around two thirds of fines are paid in full.

Some 939 foreign vehicles were issued with a fixed penalty notice within the last year, with 621 paid, 58 cancelled and 257 remaining live.

When it comes to those who do not acknowledge and pay the fine, Mr Feetham said, the fee has not been recovered.

This is because Gibraltar authorities do not have access to the Spanish-European vehicle databases to pursue the non-payment of fines.

But, Mr Feetham, said this is being sought after to by the Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes.

Dr Cortes added, in answer to the question put by GSD MP Joelle Ladislaus, that his ministry was in discussion with the road police and Director of Public Prosecutions.

“We will shortly be able to give details on how we propose to proceed,” Dr Cortes said.

“At this moment in time the discussions are a little bit sensitive.”