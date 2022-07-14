Joely Borda crowned Mrs Gibraltar 2022
Joely Borda was crowned Mrs Gibraltar 2022 in a Bollywood themed pageant held in the Alameda Open Air Theatre. The pageant saw 10 contestants vie for the crown, with the ladies competing in catwalk and interview rounds, as well as off the stage raising funds and awareness for Women in Need Gibraltar. Mrs Borda was...
