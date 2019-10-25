Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

John Mac Librarian Kim Pecino moves on to new role at Westside and Bayside

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
25th October 2019

Kimberley Pecino will take on a new role as Librarian for both Westside and Bayside Schools at the new shared library. Mrs Pecino has left her role as Assistant Development Officer, Librarian and Artworks Custodian at Gibraltar Cultural Services after eight years and spoke to the Chronicle about her new chapter at Westside and Bayside....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

RGP confirm major anti-money laundering operation in Gibraltar

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Local News

Four officers suspended after Spanish ‘Protección Civil’ vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Local News

Promotions in the Royal Gibraltar Police

Wed 23rd Oct, 2019

Features

After 47 years in Gibraltar, Babu finally casts his first vote

Wed 23rd Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Company behind Gib wave power project wins UN award

25th October 2019

Local News
Picardo and Franco discuss Brexit and cross-border investment

25th October 2019

UK/Spain News
Exhuming dictator’s remains is ‘a milestone’ for Spain

25th October 2019

Features
John Mac Librarian Kim Pecino moves on to new role at Westside and Bayside

25th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019