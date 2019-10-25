John Mac Librarian Kim Pecino moves on to new role at Westside and Bayside
Kimberley Pecino will take on a new role as Librarian for both Westside and Bayside Schools at the new shared library. Mrs Pecino has left her role as Assistant Development Officer, Librarian and Artworks Custodian at Gibraltar Cultural Services after eight years and spoke to the Chronicle about her new chapter at Westside and Bayside....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here