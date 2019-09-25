John Piris wins overall prize at photographic exhibition
A monochrome image inspired by 1930’s Hollywood-style lighting scooped the top prize at this year’s Annual Competitive Exhibition. The image Sarah-Jayne by John Piris was awarded the Overall Winning Image, meanwhile his other photograph, Selfie, won the ‘The Human Condition’ award. Meanwhile Most Original Photograph went to Soraya Schembri for her image ‘Grater than’ and...
