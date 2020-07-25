Johnny’s Scottish roots and living on Catalan Bay
Johnny Walker is a colourful and bubbly character. Every so often he releases video clips on Facebook with some new interesting bits - historical notes, traditions and general information from Catalan Bay. He has lived in the village since his late teens. Last week he took us back to the seventies and gave us an...
