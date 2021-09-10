Johnson highlights 'unbreakable bond' between Gibraltar and UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today sent “warmest, best wishes” to Gibraltar for its National Day in a letter delivered to Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

In his letter, the Prime Minister asked the Mr Picardo shared a message of the “unbreakable nature of the bond” between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Mr Johnson’s message, brought to Gibraltar by the UK’s Minister for Europe, Wendy Morton, was handed to the Chief Minister outside Gibraltar Parliament.

The contents of the letter was shared during Mr Picardo’s National Day message on GBC.

“In September 1967 we made the choice, we chose to remain British,” Mr Picardo said.

“And today we commemorate and we celebrate that choice.”

“In the same way that our forefathers said then, we are clear, this is our land.”

“The soil of Gibraltar belongs to no one but the people of Gibraltar.”

“The soil of Gibraltar will belong to no one but the people of Gibraltar.”

“No one but the Gibraltarians will decide the future of this, our land, and we will never permit any concessions on our sovereignty.”

“We will preserve and maintain full jurisdiction and control of our land, and every part of our sea and air.”

“That is not just our position, it is the position of the United Kingdom too and that view is echoed today by our good friend, the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.”