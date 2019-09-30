Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Boris Johnson receives a Gibraltar rugby shirt from Albert Isola. Photo: HM Government of Gibraltar/Twitter

By Brian Reyes
30th September 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday the UK Government would “never, never, never” allow any change to the British sovereignty of Gibraltar, adding that the parts of Theresa May’s Brexit deal relating to the future of the Rock “will be preserved”. Mr Johnson was speaking at the Gibraltar reception on the margins of the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

No BA flights to and from the Rock today

Fri 27th Sep, 2019

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

New RAF Gibraltar station commander

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

30th September 2019

UK/Spain News
UK Government pledges £200 million for new NHS cancer scanners

27th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Sir David Attenborough to present new natural history series for BBC

27th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Two fifths of Europe’s native trees at risk of extinction, assessment says

27th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019