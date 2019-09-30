Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday the UK Government would “never, never, never” allow any change to the British sovereignty of Gibraltar, adding that the parts of Theresa May’s Brexit deal relating to the future of the Rock “will be preserved”. Mr Johnson was speaking at the Gibraltar reception on the margins of the...
