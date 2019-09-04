Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Sep, 2019

Brexit

Johnson’s bid to trigger early election fails after hundreds of MPs abstain

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

By Brian Reyes
4th September 2019

Boris Johnson's snap general election plan was roundly rejected on Wednesday night after his bid to keep a no-deal Brexit on the table suffered a major blow.
The Prime Minister had called for a poll to be held on October 15 after legislation designed to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU on October 31 cleared the Commons.
But Labour and other opposition MPs refused to back the bid - which needed a two-thirds majority in the Commons - while the risk of a no-deal remained.
The UK Government failed to secure the support of two-thirds of MPs, with the Commons voting 298 to 55, 136 short of the number needed.
In a series of setbacks, MPs approved a backbench Bill earlier in the evening to delay Brexit in order to prevent a no-deal withdrawal from the EU on October 31.
It cleared the Commons when it passed its third reading by 327 votes to 299, majority 28, and should now progress to the Lords.
Following a moment of confusion, an amendment seeking to give MPs a vote on Theresa May's final Brexit deal was also passed - potentially paving the way for it to be put before the Commons for the first time.
Labour MP Stephen Kinnock's amendment was approved after tellers for those voting against the amendment were not put forward during voting.
The developments in Westminster will have a knock-on impact on Gibraltar, where every nuance was being closely scrutinised.
“These are game changing developments,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told the Chronicle.
“Once again, whilst every possibility remains open, the chances of a no-deal exit are receding.”
“We are ready for any eventuality but we are hopeful - again - that the worst possible permutations may not come to pass.”
"We are watching every detail hawkishly and we are in contact with Parliamentary colleagues at Westminster, across the partisan and Brexit dividing lines, to ensure they all keep Gibraltar's interests in mind at every stage.”
“This is difficult work to which we are committed and we continue to watch out for Gibraltar at every dramatic turn.”

MORE FOLLOWS

PA Media contributed reporting to this article.

